Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,831,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,561. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

