Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,305,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $541.72. The company had a trading volume of 711,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $545.23.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

