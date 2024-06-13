Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,588 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.71% of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,703. The company has a market cap of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

