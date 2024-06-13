Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,603 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $945,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $14,980,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:MSGE traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. 68,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

