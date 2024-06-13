Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.9% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,277,000. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 558,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,907,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $182.40. 226,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,325. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

