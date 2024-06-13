Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Short Interest Up 520.0% in May

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Gamer Pakistan Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 628,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Gamer Pakistan has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.39.
Gamer Pakistan Company Profile
