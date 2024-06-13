Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK) Short Interest Up 520.0% in May

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 520.0% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gamer Pakistan Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Gamer Pakistan stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 628,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. Gamer Pakistan has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

