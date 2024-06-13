Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 495 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.71 on Thursday, reaching $999.53. 234,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,694. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,026.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.