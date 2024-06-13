Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 15,880 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,880 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $57,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,059,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,299,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CVCO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.41. 25,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,494. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.60. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.84 and a one year high of $400.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

