Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,550 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.66% of Tennant worth $46,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tennant Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TNC stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,118. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Research analysts predict that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

