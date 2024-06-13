Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in IDEX were worth $41,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in IDEX by 1.7% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 6,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.62. The stock had a trading volume of 250,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.45. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

