Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,397 shares during the quarter. Crane accounts for about 1.6% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.27% of Crane worth $152,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.67.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.01. 60,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50. Crane has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

