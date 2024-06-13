Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 21,540 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.51% of Trinity Industries worth $32,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,559.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 140,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Articles

