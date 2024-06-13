Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $43,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $194.24. 5,478,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,150,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a market cap of $557.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

