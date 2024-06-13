Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

GLMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.47.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

