Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.74. 1,367,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

