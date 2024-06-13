Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 515,977 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,063,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515,977 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 14.3% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $415,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after purchasing an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 6,543,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,629,922. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

