Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.67. 111,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,859. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.35. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

