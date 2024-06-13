Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,729,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102,557. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

