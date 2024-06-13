Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 151,859 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after purchasing an additional 211,827 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 378,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,595. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.