Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.95

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.95 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 8834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Galapagos Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.04 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 495,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

