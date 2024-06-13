G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0006

G999 (G999) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00047659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000859 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.