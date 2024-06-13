G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 118,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $12.19. 2,697,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

