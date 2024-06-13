G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $1.13 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 113,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,384,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. 432,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,412. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,073 shares of company stock worth $3,274,579. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

