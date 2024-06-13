G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167,328 NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.22% of NerdWallet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in NerdWallet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NRDS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NerdWallet Price Performance

Shares of NRDS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,812. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.05 and a beta of 1.46.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

