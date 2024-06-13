G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000. Sprout Social comprises 2.0% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Sprout Social as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 14.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,983,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Price Performance

NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

