G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $3.42 Million in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.80% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 92,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $331.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

