G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,982 shares during the period. Gambling.com Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 2.77% of Gambling.com Group worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GAMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Gambling.com Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 70,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Gambling.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.