G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys New Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,000. Wix.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.59.

WIX traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.73. The company had a trading volume of 274,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,923. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

