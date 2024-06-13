FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Raised by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.90 to C$19.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.