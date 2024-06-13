FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Raised by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FM opened at C$16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96.
Insider Activity
In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
