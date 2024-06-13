FY2024 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Boosted by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 578,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 355,140 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,413,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.