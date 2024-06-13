Fund L.P. Forager Sells 11,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $341,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,475,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,765,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $1,448,500.80.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,456 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $311,902.48.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $12,628,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

