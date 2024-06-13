Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:TV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,668. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $939.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TV. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

