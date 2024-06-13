Fund 1 Investments LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Fund 1 Investments LLC lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,148 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 97,414 shares during the quarter. Zumiez comprises approximately 0.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,734 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zumiez by 3.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 13.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,310 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,669 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,792.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on ZUMZ

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.