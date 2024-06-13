Fund 1 Investments LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fund 1 Investments LLC lowered its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,355 shares during the period. PetIQ accounts for 0.3% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.50% of PetIQ worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 226,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 132,450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 66,316.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 92,843 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 194,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 196,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,019. The firm has a market cap of $645.62 million, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.16 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

