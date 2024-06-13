Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,354,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,603,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $15,871,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth $16,390,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Shares of DEC stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $14.49. 213,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Diversified Energy Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

