Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,928 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,776. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

