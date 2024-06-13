Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,123 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,598,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

