Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,017,000. General Electric makes up about 3.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after buying an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,358,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

