FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

FTI Foodtech International Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34, a quick ratio of 17.41 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About FTI Foodtech International

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

