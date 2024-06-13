Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Frontline has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.
Frontline Price Performance
Shares of FRO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 199,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,503. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FRO
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Frontline
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- C3.ai Stock: The Rising Powerhouse in the AI Industry
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.