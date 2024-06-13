Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 5.07% of Friedman Industries worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Friedman Industries by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD remained flat at $16.50 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

