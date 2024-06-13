Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.56

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1360234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,880 shares of company stock worth $456,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

