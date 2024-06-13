Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises 2.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Freshpet worth $148,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,602,000 after buying an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 915,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,457,000 after buying an additional 245,403 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,591. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Freshpet Stock Down 1.8 %

FRPT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.29. 277,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.15 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

