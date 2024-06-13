Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have a hold rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of FCX opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.9% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 80,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 518,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

