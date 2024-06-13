Freedom Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after purchasing an additional 372,386 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 57,923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VPU stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.58. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.