Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,293,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.63. 1,578,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

