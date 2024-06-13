Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.04. 148,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,115. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.38. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

