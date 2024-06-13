Freedom Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

