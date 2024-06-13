Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,614,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $254.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

