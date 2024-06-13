Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. Invests $15.76 Million in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,184,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,758,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned 1.93% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $2,419,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,183 shares of company stock worth $3,764,085. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 559,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,158. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

